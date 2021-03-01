https://www.theepochtimes.com/video-facts-matter-march-1-trump-makes-first-public-speech-movement-is-far-from-over_3716725.html

Video: Facts Matter (March. 1): Trump Makes First Public Speech: Movement Is Far From Over

In his first public speech since leaving office, former President Donald Trump asserted himself as the de facto leader of the Republican Party and gave us some insight into his future plans.

In Arizona, 3 days ago a judge ruled that Maricopa County must hand over 2.1 million ballots from the last election and allow access to its election equipment so that the Arizona state Senate can conduct an audit.

Facts Matter is an Epoch Times show available on YouTube.

Follow Roman on Instagram: @epoch.times.roman