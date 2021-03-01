https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/03/01/vile-behavior-frontier-airlines-doubles-down-after-kicking-jewish-family-off-plane-over-their-maskless-18-month-old-baby-watch/

We find ourselves asking this at least a half dozen times every day …

What the HELL has happened to our country?!

Take for example Frontier Airlines kicking a Jewish family off a plane because their 18-month-old baby wasn’t wearing a mask.

NOT EVEN TWO YEARS OLD.

Watch this:

Vile behavior doesn’t begin to describe this.

And Frontier Airlines’ response:

Gosh, the video doesn’t lie, folks.

We see two very upset little kids (one a baby) and a Jewish family being removed from your plane.

WOW.

So the crew was high-fiving and discussing ‘those Jews’.

Double wow.

Double yikes.

Oh, and it just gets worse:

No mask?!

Shame on Frontier Airlines.

The baby was under two.

So what really happened here, Frontier Airlines?

***

