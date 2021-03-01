https://thehill.com/policy/finance/541038-warrens-wealth-tax-would-cost-100-richest-americans-78-billion

A new wealth tax proposed by Sen. Elizabeth WarrenElizabeth WarrenSenate mulls changes to .9 trillion coronavirus bill Exclusive: How Obama went to bat for Warren Minimum wage setback revives progressive calls to nix Senate filibuster MORE (D-Mass.) and other progressives on Monday would result in the 100 richest Americans paying over $78 billion in taxes annually, according to analysis by Bloomberg News.

The bill, called the Ultra-Millionaire Tax Act, would require households with a net worth of more than $50 million to pay 2 percent of their wealth every year. A 1 percent surtax would be added for those with a net worth in excess of $1 billion.

That would mean Amazon founder Jeff Bezos Jeffrey (Jeff) Preston BezosHillicon Valley: Privacy, immigrant rights groups slam ‘smart wall’ proposal | New DHS policies aim to fight cyber ‘epidemic’ | Twitter exploring allowing users to charge for content Bezos-backed rocket launch delayed til next year Hillicon Valley: Krebs is back on Capitol Hill | Cybersecurity as ‘preeminent threat’ | News on data privacy and voter security MORE, the richest person in the world, would face an additional $5.4 billion in taxes if the bill were signed into law this year, according to Bloomberg News. Tesla CEO Elon Musk Elon Reeve MuskThe cold truth on energy The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by The AIDS Institute – Senate ref axes minimum wage, House votes today on relief bill Tesla temporarily halting some production in California: report MORE would pay an additional $5.2 billion, Bill Gates would pay $4 billion more and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Mark Elliot ZuckerbergWho killed the California dream? If you think it was liberals, think again Facebook touts benefits of personalized ads in new campaign Mellman: White working-class politics MORE would see his tax bill increase by about $3 billion.

The legislation, which is unlikely to pass Congress, would affect tax payments starting in 2023.

“As Congress develops additional plans to help our economy, the wealth tax should be at the top of the list to help pay for these plans because of the huge amounts of revenue it would generate,” Warren said on Monday when unveiling the new proposal.

“This is money that should be invested in child care and early education, K-12, infrastructure, all of which are priorities of President Biden Joe BidenBiden offers support to union organizing efforts Senate Democrats nix ‘Plan B’ on minimum wage hike Kavanaugh dismays conservatives by dodging pro-Trump election lawsuits MORE and Democrats in Congress,” she added. “I’m confident lawmakers will catch up to the overwhelming majority of Americans who are demanding more fairness, more change, and who believe it’s time for a wealth tax.”

According to Bloomberg News, the 100 richest Americans added $598 billion to their fortunes last year. Warren’s proposed tax would take 13 percent of that added wealth.

The bill includes a 40 percent exit tax on wealthy Americans who may seek to renounce their U.S. citizenship to avoid paying the tax.

