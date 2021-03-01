https://www.oann.com/wayne-lapierre-libs-would-rather-target-second-amendment-than-save-lives/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=wayne-lapierre-libs-would-rather-target-second-amendment-than-save-lives

UPDATED 7:58 AM PT – Monday, March 1, 2021

Wayne LaPierre, a top National Rifle Association (NRA) official, said the left is focused on taking guns away from law abiding citizens rather than fixing violent crime. While speaking at CPAC on Sunday, the American gun rights activist accused Democrat officials of wielding the power to wash up the streets.

However, LaPierre said top Democrats, including Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi, are using homicide numbers to spark a war against the Second Amendment. He added, officials could reduce crime rates without targeting guns if they would only enforce the gun laws already in place.

LaPierre promised CPAC that the NRA will continue to fight for Second Amendment advocates, no matter how much the liberal media tries to smear them.

Wayne LaPierre exposes the leftist playbook: 1️⃣ Empty the prisons

2️⃣ Let the criminals run free

3️⃣ Defund the police

4️⃣ Surrender the streets

5️⃣ Confiscate your guns#CPAC2021 pic.twitter.com/U8xlmlqxNW — NRA (@NRA) February 28, 2021

