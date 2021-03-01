https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/wayne-root-communist-takeover-united-states-part-ii/

By Wayne Allyn Root

This is Part Deux of my series on the Communist Takeover of the United States. Part I centered on the new President who oversees it all- Barack Obama. I do believe the new president is in fact, the old president. This is the third term of Obama.

The first time around, Obama tried his best to destroy America, American exceptionalism, our Judaeo Christian values, our capitalist economic system, our healthcare system (17.7% of the US economy), and the great American middle class.

Obama gave it his best shot. He crippled America, but he couldn’t quite finish the job. He needed Hillary to be elected to finish the job, but we all know how that turned out. Trump managed to beat a rigged election by bringing out the biggest turnout of white middle class voters in history. Obama vowed to never let that happen again.

Hence the election of old, weak, feeble, brain-dead Basement Biden- hopelessly lost and confused with dementia. He’s fallen and he can’t get up. Obama likes it that way. Biden is Obama’s puppet and front guy. Obama can now finish the job and do it under the cover of darkness.

Biden gives him “cover.” Now Obama can carry out his plan ruthlessly than he ever could when he was the first black president, and wanted to convince American voters he wasn’t “radical” or “extreme.” Back then, Obama had to move with caution. He had to “boil the frog slowly”- as I warned in my #1 national bestseller in 2013 “The Ultimate Obama Survival Guide.”

All that is history. No more moving with caution. See Biden’s record-setting Executive Orders. They are as radical and Marxist as anything ever seen in America’s history. Obama is running the show. He is back

to finish the job he started in 2008. Here in Part II, I will explain the actual plan. I learned it at Columbia University from 1979 to 1983. I was Obama’s college classmate at the Ivy League college where Marxism and the destruction of America was taught in every classroom. The plan was called Cloward-Piven, named after a husband-wife team of Columbia professors.

Cloward and Piven created the perfect Marxist plan: get every American possible on welfare and other government handout programs, in order to overwhelm the system, bring the national debt to levels never imagined, bankrupt America, and bring business owners to their knees when the economy collapses. Then you’ve got a socialist country. I recognize exactly what’s happening today in America with Biden as PINO (president in name only). Obama is running the show and he’s using a modified version of the Cloward and Piven plan from our Columbia days.

Democrats (aka socialists and Marxists) tried to get everyone on welfare for the past 38 years since Obama and I graduated Columbia. They came close, but they never could never quite overwhelm and collapse the system. The success of capitalism, Reagan and Trump got in the way.

But now Obama has the modified the plan. He is going to use the next four years to open the borders and MAFA (Make America Foreign Again). This is a modified version of Cloward-Piven. If you can’t get every American on welfare, then change the composition of America.

Open the borders and recruit millions, eventually tens of millions, of foreigners who don’t speak English; who know nothing about American history, or the US Constitution; who have no education, talent or skills; who require cradle to grave welfare; who will vote Democrat forever more, in order to keep the welfare checks coming.

Soon, America is so filled with foreigners, America becomes foreign to Americans. And those foreigners tip the scale and overwhelm the system with all their welfare, food stamps, free healthcare, free education, and a thousand other needs. Have you seen Biden’s Executive Actions? Have you closely watched Biden’s first six weeks in office? It’s all dedicated to open borders. It’s an obsession. It’s all about illegal aliens. It’s about giving them every form of welfare imaginable. It’s about giving them rights, privileges and advantages American-born citizens don’t have.

This is the Cloward-Piven plan Obama and I learned at Columbia, modified by Obama. He’s overwhelming the system and collapsing the US economy by flooding our nation will illegal aliens. The floodgates are open. The disaster has begun. In Part III next week, I’ll identify every detail of this plan.

Wayne Allyn Root is known as “the Conservative Warrior.” Wayne is the author of the new #1 national bestselling book, “TRUMP RULES.” Wayne is a CEO, entrepreneur and host of the nationally syndicated “Wayne Allyn Root: Raw & Unfiltered” on USA Radio Network, daily from 6 PM to 9 PM EST and the “WAR RAW” podcast. Visit ROOTforAmerica.com, or listen live at http://usaradio.com/wayne-allyn root/ or “on demand” 24/7 at iHeartRadio.com.

