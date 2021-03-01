https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/03/01/we-heard-it-abc-news-outlet-tries-debunking-claim-biden-tweeted-that-minorities-cant-use-the-internet-fails-spectacularly/

Boy oh boy, the media are working really hard to make Biden look less racist … almost as hard as they worked to make Trump look more racist.

ABC 11 News thought they would fact-check the story going around about Biden saying (that’s key) that minorities don’t know how to use the Internet.

They failed.

Bigly.

No, President Biden did not tweet about “minorities not being able to use the internet.”​ https://t.co/5K05vbVG3N — ABC11 EyewitnessNews (@ABC11_WTVD) February 27, 2021

Really folks?

REALLY?!

From abc11.com:

A fake tweet made to appear it came from Biden’s official Twitter account @JoeBiden circulated on social media following remarks he made at a CNN town hall on Feb. 16. “My comment regarding minorities not being able to use the internet was taken out of context,” reads the phony tweet, which was shared as an image on social media. “It’s not they don’t know how to use it it’s just that they don’t know any better. Those people don’t know about computers because they lack the resources, education and their overall commitment in their communities. It’s not that they’re dumb it’s just they don’t like to do anything. Hope this clears that up.”

HA HA HA HA HA

Right. Biden didn’t tweet it … HE SAID IT.

But it wasn’t taken out of context.

Watch the clip:

Joe Biden says black people and Hispanics don’t know how to use the Internet and can’t figure out where to get the vaccine. 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/nRXPPP9CZm — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) February 17, 2021

Gosh, sounds like he said it to us.

No one said Biden tweeted. He said it out loud. It’s on video. We heard it. — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) March 1, 2021

You’re half right. He didn’t tweet it, he SAID it. — KT-A Virginia Liberty Belle (@kt_liberty) March 1, 2021

of course he didn’t “tweet is”. He Fricken “SAID IT”. #learntocode — Peoples President Tony Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) March 1, 2021

You are being intentionally misleading.

Biden said it out loud. On video. And you’re trying to cover it up. From your own article: pic.twitter.com/pmP880bHdF — Keith Roberts 🇺🇸 (@Roberts175) March 1, 2021

If Twitter is concerned about truth in media, they should look at “fact checkers” or “debunking” articles like this.@ABC11_WTVD is being dishonest. Biden made a racist comment OUT LOUD on video but ABC11 says “Biden didn’t TWEET a racist comment” — Keith Roberts 🇺🇸 (@Roberts175) March 1, 2021

You’re right. He didn’t Tweet it, he said it live. 🙄 — Amy (@auntieamy90) March 1, 2021

No. He said it out loud. But do cover for him. That’s your job now. — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) March 1, 2021

Wow, this didn’t go well.

Heh.

Eyewitness, huh? It’s on video. Technically, you’re correct, he did not tweet it. He didn’t send a telegram, or smoke signals, or by Pony Express, either. — Robert Workman 🇺🇸 ⚾️ 🚁 🎙 (@RWcopter) March 1, 2021

You sure it wasn’t smoke signals?

***

