There is something profoundly creepy writing about Andrew Cuomo and a sausage.

Just so you all know.

With everything coming out about Cuomo and his allegedly sexually harassing former aides this looks even worse.

Watch:

Talk about a creepsh*t.

And is that his daughter sitting next to him? Dude, really?

He’s a sleaze.

That’s how.

Clearly, Andy wasn’t worried about what he was saying to a female reporter about eating the whole sausage.

There’s a dirty joke to be made here but we will not be making it because we’re super mature and stuff.

Ok, so we just kinda-sorta made the joke anyway but still …

That works perfectly.

