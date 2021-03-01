https://hannity.com/media-room/white-house-to-migrants-were-not-saying-dont-come-were-saying-dont-come-now/
ANOTHER CARAVAN: New Migrant Caravan Crosses into Mexico, Heads Towards US Border
posted by Hannity Staff – 1.23.20
An additional migrant caravan crossed into Mexico this week, where upwards of 1,000 Central American migrants began the 1,500 mile trek to the United States’ southern border.
“Carrying U.S. and Honduran flags at the head of the procession, they walked along a highway toward a waiting contingent of dozens of national guardsmen with riot shields and body armor and vans from the National Immigration Institute,” reports the Associated Press. “Jose Luis Morales, a Salvadoran leader of the caravan, said the migrants want to negotiate to be allowed to pass peacefully.”
“Thursday’s movement was a resurgence of a migrant caravan that had been diminishing since its last concerted attempt to cross the border Monday was turned back by Mexican National Guardsmen posted along Suchiate river, which forms the border here,” adds the AP. “The migrants awoke with a plan Thursday. By 4:30 a.m. they had all packed their belongings and were just awaiting the call to move. They would not cross where Mexican authorities were posted across the river.”
Immigration officials believe there are more than 10,000 Hondurans currently in Mexico waiting for asylum in the United States.
Source: Associated Press
BORDER CHAOS: Second ‘Migrant Caravan’ Makes its Way Towards US Border
posted by Hannity Staff – 10.15.18
A second migrant caravan encompassing thousands of Central American workers slowly made its way towards the United States’ southern border with Mexico this week; setting the stage for a high-stakes showdown with the Trump administration and immigration officials.
“The caravan formed a day after Vice President Mike Pence met with the presidents of Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador in Washington, where he offered economic development assistance in exchange for tighter controls on gang violence and migration. Pence also called on the Central American leaders to warn their citizens against trying to cross the U.S. border,” writes the Daily Caller.
“Tell your people — don’t put your families at risk by taking the dangerous journey north to attempt to enter the United States illegally,” said the Vice President during the meeting.
The caravan marks the second gathering of Central American migrants heading towards the United States this year.
A similar group attempted to enter the US last April but were rejected by immigration authorities at checkpoints near Tijuana, Mexico.
