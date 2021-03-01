https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/03/01/who-knew-he-was-capable-of-shame-john-brennan-feels-increasingly-embarrassed-to-be-a-white-male-these-days/

Former CIA Director John Brennan has a lot to apologize for, but apparently his biggest regret these days is that he’s a white male.

Take it from him:

That’s what he’s embarrassed about. Being a white guy.

Figures.

Of course.

Don’t pin your awfulness on white males, John Brennan. You built that. You made that happen.

Look, we have no doubt that it sucks to be John Brennan. But even after putting up with John Brennan, we don’t automatically have a problem with white males.

Just with John Brennan.

