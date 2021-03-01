https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/03/01/whoa-aclu-alert-raphael-warnocks-apparent-preferred-form-of-address-is-highly-problematic/

If you’re like us, you’ve been on pins and needles wondering how Rev. Raphael Warnock prefers to be addressed since becoming a U.S. Senator.

Well, we don’t have to wonder anymore:

That doesn’t sound silly at all.

The burden on receptionists isn’t even the most problematic aspect of this.

Church and state are colliding here.

