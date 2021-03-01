https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/03/01/whoa-aclu-alert-raphael-warnocks-apparent-preferred-form-of-address-is-highly-problematic/
If you’re like us, you’ve been on pins and needles wondering how Rev. Raphael Warnock prefers to be addressed since becoming a U.S. Senator.
Hi. Question: is it Reverend Senator Raphael Warnock or Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock?
— Heather Barmore (@HeatherBarmore) January 6, 2021
Well, we don’t have to wonder anymore:
Warnock’s office officially going with “Senator Reverend” pic.twitter.com/akS9Lwoyw3
— Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) March 1, 2021
That doesn’t sound silly at all.
— Jay Roberto (@jrobhaha) March 1, 2021
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 1, 2021
Doctor First Lady Senator Reverend. https://t.co/VSybPd4Cn8
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 1, 2021
I feel for the receptionists answering phones
— (((AMF)))🐧🏒 (@AlyssaFafel) March 1, 2021
The burden on receptionists isn’t even the most problematic aspect of this.
whoa! @ACLU ALERT! https://t.co/njIFQn133s
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) March 1, 2021
Church and state are colliding here.
“Separation of Church & State…. or something” https://t.co/BwFxw8Z7An
— President Alex Lederer’s Burner (@FedsBurner) March 1, 2021
Ugh. Separation of church and state, my dude. Just no https://t.co/WJS7SiwKgw
— Momma Problems (@momma_problem) March 1, 2021
After how many years of progressives screeching about theocracy and separating church and state https://t.co/OHx6gMTwBY
— Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) March 1, 2021
Nobody cares about the church/state separation angle on this one, huh?
I know Democrats only care about keeping religion out of government to the extent that it threatens subsidized abortion on demand, but it’s still jarring to see them be so obvious about it. https://t.co/hadzXXbwG6
— Max Nordau, Rune Expert (@MaxNordau) March 1, 2021