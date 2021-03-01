https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/biden-first-president-since-1981-not-give-first-sotu-speech-end-februarywill-kamala-step/

President Joe Biden should have already given his first State of the Union address. Why is the media ignoring the clear obfuscation of the long-held tradition for an “elected” President to address the nation before the end of February?

Becker News– Although the mainstream press is issuing “fact checks” to dispute the claim, Biden was supposed to have had one by February 20th; the AP earlier reported that he was supposed to have had one by… *checks calendar*… yesterday.

“US President Joe Biden is expected to deliver the annual State of the Union address on 23 February 2021 (date is still to be confirmed),” the Associated Press reported.

Here we are in March, and still, there is no SOTU speech on the White House schedule.

Every elected president since 1981 gave their first SOTU speech by the end of February.

President Ronald Reagan (first term): February 18, 1981

President Ronald Reagan (second term): February 06, 1985

President George H.W. Bush: February 09, 1989

President Bill Clinton (first term): February 17, 1993

President Bill Clinton (second term): February 04, 1997

President George W. Bush (first term): February 27, 2001

President George W. Bush (second term): February 02, 2005

President Barack Obama (first term): February 24, 2009

President Barack Obama (second term): February 12, 2013

President Donald Trump (first term): February 28, 2017

According to the American Thinker, last month, Biden promised what sounds exactly like a SOTU:

“Next month, in my first appearance before a joint session of Congress, I will lay out my ‘Build Back Better’ recovery plan,” he said. “It will make historic investments in infrastructure, manufacturing, innovation, and research and development in clean energy.”

The AP and PBS both got wind that the address was to be given on February 23 and said so in posts that are now deep-sixed.

From the AP:

From PBS:

But on February 16, Jen Psaki denied such a plan in a press conference:

[W]hen asked about the timing, his press secretary Jen Psaki said there had never been a plan for him to address a joint session this month.

“We don’t know where the Feb. 23 date came from. It’s a great mystery,” she said during the regular daily briefing.

Jimmy Carter, a failed one-term president, actually skipped his in the year of his inauguration, missing an opportunity to lay out his plan for the presidency and the nation, with blanket television coverage, plus plenty of pomp and circumstance. And look what happened to him.

The excuse dredged up yesterday for missing SOTU is…you guessed it…the January 6 Capitol incursion, which the left wants to make the defining moment of the century:

The Capitol Police is keeping its security posture high in response to intelligence that indicates some extremists who joined the Jan. 6 insurrection have discussed plans to attack the building during the State of the Union, Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman revealed Thursday.

The chatter among extremists about trying to blow up the Capitol during the still-unscheduled presidential address, Pittman said, has prompted the Capitol Police to maintain the elevated presence it has kept since last month’s riot. Any decrease in the police’s posture, she said, would come after the threat passes and other gaps identified in the aftermath of the Capitol siege are resolved.

Democrats know that Biden is not all there. That’s why a bunch of them want to take away the power for him to launch a nuclear strike. Just yesterday, he had to be reminded by Kamala, at a COVID event, not to go wandering up to people without wearing a mask:

How much longer will Democrats wait before they start taking the appropriate steps to make Kamala Harris the person many believe will be the second unelected president in 2020?

Joe is unable to speak coherently for more than 2 minutes, it’s fairly clear he would never be able to withstand the pressure of addressing a Joint Session of Congress without a Barack Obama-like figure whispering to him from behind a curtain into a hidden earpiece.

