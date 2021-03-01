https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/01/will-others-in-media-follow-molly-jong-fasts-lead-on-being-really-embarrassed-by-previous-fawning-over-gov-cuomo/

OK, so the title of this post is a bit of a redundant question, but at least the ridiculous love affair with the governor of New York has come to an end in some lefty media circles.

As you know, many spent the better part of 2020 in a deep love affair with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. But the wheels are now coming off the Love Guv train for multiple reasons, ranging from the nursing home scandal to multiple allegations of sexual harassment.

There’s now also a third accuser who shared a photo to go with her claim of an “unsettling encounter” with Cuomo at a wedding.

All this led Daily Beast editor-at-large Molly Jong-Fast to be reminded about her previous comments lauding Cuomo:

Jong-Fast responded with crushing regret:

I was wrong. — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) March 2, 2021

Cuomo’s lost another former big supporter.

I appreciate you admitting it. One of the toughest things for us to do. — Autumn Johnson (@LegallyAutumn) March 2, 2021

I’m really embarrassed by that one. — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) March 2, 2021

Will others in the media and on the Left (or maybe also the Emmy people) follow suit? Stay tuned!

