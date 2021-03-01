https://www.foxnews.com/politics/hillary-clinton-responds-andrew-cuomo-sexual-harrassment

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Monday backed an investigation into allegations New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women.

“These stories are difficult to read, and the allegations brought forth raise serious questions that the women who have come forward and all New Yorkers deserve answers to,” she said in a statement.

“I’m glad to see that there will be a full, independent, and thorough investigation.”

Clinton’s comments came two days after an accusation surfaced from Charlotte Bennett, a 25-year-old staffer who claimed Cuomo talked about his willingness to have relationships with women in their 20s.

On Monday, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that Cuomo’s office had sent her a letter allowing her to conduct an independent investigation.

Prior to Bennett’s allegation surfacing, Cuomo aide Lindsey Boylan published a blog post accusing the governor of unwanted touching and kissing.

Boylan accused the governor of going “out of his way to touch me on my lower back, arms and legs,” kissing her while they were alone in his office, and suggesting that they “play strip poker” during a plane ride.

Cuomo’s office has denied Boylan’s harassment claims and said he never made inappropriate advances towards Bennett.

Despite the accusations, Clinton and other prominent Democrats — Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Vice President Kamala Harris — refrained from publicly commenting on the issue.

