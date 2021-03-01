https://www.oann.com/youtube-suspends-giuliani-again-for-questioning-election-fraud/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=youtube-suspends-giuliani-again-for-questioning-election-fraud

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:55 PM PT – Monday, March 1, 2021

Video hosting platform YouTube has censored Rudy Giuliani once again for highlighting election fraud.

On Monday, Giuliani was suspended from YouTube for the second time in the past two months for saying the 2020 election was stolen from President Trump. YouTube said it removed Giuliani’s latest video, issued a strike on his channel and blocked him from uploading new videos for two weeks.

The platform also attacked Giuliani for smoking a cigar, accusing him of promoting the use of nicotine.

This came after reports found top Biden aides conspired with Iran to topple the Trump administration.

“First of all, John Kerry apparently for the last 3, 4 years has been telling the Iranians, his good friends in Iran, that they should out wait Trump because if there were Democratic administration, particularly his good friend Joe Biden, you know, all the concessions they wanted they would get,” Giuliani explained.

Giuliani went on to say Jimmy Carter lost Iran, Obama lost Syria and now Biden apparently is going to lose Israel as a U.S. ally in the Middle East.

