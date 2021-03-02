https://www.toddstarnes.com/values/bidens-read-across-america-proclamation-excludes-dr-seuss/

Before you read this I want to strongly urge you to sign up for Todd’s free newsletter. It’s your only life line to conservative news and commentary. We can no longer rely on social media. Click here to subscribe.

President Biden appears to have broken with tradition and omitted Dr. Seuss from a proclamation declaring March 2 as “Read Across America Day.”

The annual celebration of reading also happens to be the birthday of the beloved children’s author.

But an intolerant gang of Cancel Culture Jihadists has declared war on Theodor Geisel — declaring that his books are racially insensitive and lack diversity.

Click Here to pre-order Todd’s new devotion book: “Our Daily Biscuit: Devotions With a Drawl.

While Biden followed presidential tradition in proclaiming Tuesday “Read Across America Day,” he bucked his predecessors by leaving out any mention of Dr. Seuss from the proclamation.

In 2020 former President Trump honored Dr. Seuss as “an American icon of literature.”

And in 2017 Mrs. Trump wrote of how the author “brought so much joy, laughter and enchantment into children’s lives all around the globe.”

That was the same year a heartless Massachusetts librarian refused to accept Mrs. Trump’s gift of a copy of “Oh, the Places You Will Go.”

Seuss’s illustrations are “steeped in racist propaganda, caricatures, and harmful stereotypes,” librarian Liz Phipps Soeiro wrote in a letter to Mrs. Trump.

Former President Obama heaped praise on Dr. Seuss in proclamations he issued in 2009, 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2015. In 2016 he called the beloved writer “one of America’s revered wordsmiths.”

Obama said Dr. Seuss “used his incredible talent to instill in his most impressionable readers universal values we all hold dear.”

“Through a prolific collection of stories, he made children see that reading is fun, and in the process, he emphasized respect for all; pushed us to accept ourselves for who we are; challenged preconceived notions and encouraged trying new things; and by example, taught us that we are limited by nothing but the range of our aspirations and the vibrancy of our imaginations,” Obama wrote.

“And for older lovers of literature, he reminded us not to take ourselves too seriously, creating wacky and wild characters and envisioning creative and colorful places,” he added.

The White House didn’t immediately return a request for comment on why Dr. Seuss was left out of the proclamation, but the snub comes as an intolerant mob of Cancel Culture Jihadists have sought to cancel the beloved children’s author.

Perhaps we can glean some knowledge from President Trump’s 2018 proclamation.

“Let us always remember the still-vibrant words of Dr. Seuss: ‘You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself any direction you choose,” he said.

Let’s hope America’s young people steer to the right. Oh, the places they will go — far away from the looney left.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

