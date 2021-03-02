https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/canadian-reporter-forded-into-justin-trudeaus-quarantine-jail/

Keean Bexte returned from covering CPAC in Florida, ends up in one of Justin Trudeau’s Covid jails.

Remember when Trudeau’s CBC state broadcaster said mandatory quarantine facilities were “misinformation”? Well, they’re real. Rebel News has been covering these quarantine facilities for months.

Now they’re forcing innocent, healthy travellers to quarantine in these government facilities at an enormous expense — up to $2,000 for a three-night detention. To make matters even worse, there have been alleged sexual assaults at some of the government approved quarantine facilities. What on earth is going on?

Keean was on the ground in Florida reporting on that state’s freedom-oriented approach to the pandemic. Now that he’s coming back to Canada, he’s just the latest Canadian citizen being forced into these Trudeau COVID jails.

