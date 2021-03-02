https://noqreport.com/2021/03/02/corey-stewart-att-pressured-trump-administration-to-not-blacklist-china-telecom/

Today, The Two Mikes had the pleasure of discussing world affairs and domestic politics with Mr. Corey Stewart, former Undersecretary of Commerce in the Trump Administration. You can watch the video at Rumble.

Mr. Stewart gave us a vivid—and discouraging—description of how large U.S. businesses often fought the administration’s attempt to stop China’s economic policy of cheating in economic dealings with the United States. Those businesses seemed to be okay with America’s economic subordination to China so long as their interests in China were protected and their greed was satisfied. According to National File:

AT&T is pressuring the Department of Commerce to keep a major Chinese Communist government state-owned telecom company off of the United States “Entity List,” which is a U.S. government blacklist for foreign companies that are engaged in human rights abuses or which threaten U.S. national security interests, NATIONAL FILE has exclusively learned. The Trump administration wanted to blacklist the telecom company for supporting China’s oppression of the Uyghur people and actions in the South China Sea, but AT&T launched a desperate campaign to stop the blacklisting. Why? Because AT&T, the parent company of CNN, has a contract with China Telecom and fears business retribution from the Chinese government. NATIONAL FILE has confirmed these revelations with sources inside the Trump administration.

We agreed that China could have no better friends in its effort to destroy the United States than the Biden gang, some Republicans, and many members of the U.S. business community. We also had a good talk about the 2020 election fraud, with Mr. Stewart offering a detailed description of how Virginia’s Democratic Party worked for a decade to create circumstances in the state that paved the way for the mysterious shifting of 300,000 votes in Fairfax County late on election night. Mr. Steward, earlier in his career, was a Republican candidate for governor in Virginia.

