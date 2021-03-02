https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/desantis-torques-the-bailout-bill/
Highlight from DeSantis presser earlier today
“They are rewarding states with highest unemployment rates. So if you locked down, if you destroyed your own economy through your own policies, you are getting a windfall. And the states like Florida, who worked to put people back to work, that have saved our economies, we end up getting the short end of the stick.”
Florida has made smart decisions to prioritize our economy and get Floridians back to work. Now, our state is being penalized in the congressional stimulus bill, while other lockdown states are getting bailed out for their poor policy making. pic.twitter.com/Fybu3SIHSs
— Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 2, 2021
Here’s the full press conference