Highlight from DeSantis presser earlier today

“They are rewarding states with highest unemployment rates. So if you locked down, if you destroyed your own economy through your own policies, you are getting a windfall. And the states like Florida, who worked to put people back to work, that have saved our economies, we end up getting the short end of the stick.”

Here’s the full press conference



