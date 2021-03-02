https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/02/heres-why-rep-kathleen-rices-call-for-andrew-cuomo-to-resign-is-significant/

Rep. Kathleen Rice from Long Island called for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign:

This makes her the first member of New York’s congressional delegation to do so:

She’s a former prosecutor and, we assume, now a *former* Cuomo ally:

At one point, she was seen as Cuomo’s chosen successor as governor:

If you recall, Rice called for Al Franken’s resignation even before Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand did:

The dominoes are beginning to fall. . .

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...