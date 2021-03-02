https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/02/heres-why-rep-kathleen-rices-call-for-andrew-cuomo-to-resign-is-significant/

Rep. Kathleen Rice from Long Island called for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign:

The time has come. The Governor must resign. https://t.co/GjcvuNfpfQ — Kathleen Rice (@RepKathleenRice) March 2, 2021

This makes her the first member of New York’s congressional delegation to do so:

…and there’s the first member of the NY congressional delegation to call for him to resign >https://t.co/Q5AaulCUd4 — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) March 2, 2021

She’s a former prosecutor and, we assume, now a *former* Cuomo ally:

Prominent NY Democratic congresswoman, a former prosecutor who is a onetime Cuomo ally, calls on him to resign over sexual harassment allegations. https://t.co/LurNQML3AE — Cliff Levy (@cliffordlevy) March 2, 2021

At one point, she was seen as Cuomo’s chosen successor as governor:

A member of NY’s Democratic House delegation, once Cuomo’s choice to succeed him as N.Y. AG https://t.co/sHHP2IgT0R — Yancey Roy (@YanceyRoy) March 2, 2021

If you recall, Rice called for Al Franken’s resignation even before Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand did:

It’s been long forgotten but Kathleen Rice called for Al Franken to resign days before Gillibrand did (Gillibrand was the first Senate Democrat) in 2017 https://t.co/kcVgAAqx0A — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) March 2, 2021

The dominoes are beginning to fall. . .

