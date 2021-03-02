https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/matt-gaetz-cpac-speech/
About The Author
Related Posts
Cringeworthy moment at LA City Council meeting…
January 26, 2021
Lawyers refute impeachment point by point…
February 2, 2021
Silver Market Tears In Two — Physical Premium To Paper Hits Record…
February 1, 2021
Brian Stelter triggered by Rush Limbaugh…
February 22, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy