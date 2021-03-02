https://redstate.com/setonmotley/2021/03/02/the-covid-bill-government-deficit-spending-is-worse-than-private-sector-investment-n335110
About The Author
Related Posts
Chelsea Handler Celebrates Joe Biden With Her Bare Breasts
January 21, 2021
Has the 25th Amendment Basically Been Invoked?
January 6, 2021
Guess Who Eric Swalwell Is Blaming For His Chinese Spy Fiasco?
December 9, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy