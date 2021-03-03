https://www.biblestudytools.com/bible-study/explore-the-bible/truths-about-how-god-sees-prayer-from-hebrews-4.html

I hope you get how wonderful it is to know that God can feel what you feel, but it doesn’t stop there. You must also remember that God doesn’t just want to empathize with you, he wants to embrace you. This is one of the beautiful things about the presence of God. You can come into his presence filled with worry and anxiety and he longs to embrace you with his love and joy. This desire to embrace you is one of the most important reasons that God wants you to come to him in prayer. If you remember in Matthew Jesus said these words:

“Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light” (Matthew 11:28-30).

The rest that your soul desires. The peace that your heart needs. All of these things are found in the God who wants to embrace you.

Why is it that so many times we look at prayer as the last option and not the first resort? Part of the reason is because we fear God will reject us. Instead of running to the one who loves us and longs to embrace us, we run in the opposite direction.

I am speaking from personal experience because I have done the same thing. Maybe you have been caught in a sin. Maybe you haven’t been praying like you should. Maybe there is something. You can come up with a million reasons why you can’t or don’t pray. Whatever the reason, it produces in you a fear that God does not want to embrace you. That is not true. We are told in Hebrews to approach the throne of grace with confidence.

Here is what this word confidence means in the Greek: freedom, openness, especially in speech; boldness, confidence.

God says you have the right to come before me and you have the right to speak freely. Now speaking freely does not mean speaking disrespectfully, but it means you can tell God the truth. Think of it like attorney client privilege. What you tell God stays with God. When you tell him the truth, he is able to embrace you and help move you to the next part of this verse.

Photo credit: ©Getty Images/Thitaree Sarmkasat