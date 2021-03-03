https://bigleaguepolitics.com/anti-trump-rino-nancy-mace-supports-retooled-equality-act-in-attempt-to-dupe-conservatives/

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) is supporting a watered down version of the Democrats’ “Equality Act” in an attempt to dupe Republicans into supporting the anti-conservative social justice legislation.

Former Delaware senate candidate Lauren Witzke is drawing attention to Mace’s latest sell-out as she attempts to drive the GOP away from Trumpism:

take our poll – story continues below

Completing this poll grants you access to Big League Politics updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to this site’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“RINO low IQ idiot, Congresswoman Nancy Mace is trying to repackage the Equality Act so the Republicans can pass it without getting backlash,” Witzke explained in a post on Telegram. “Same policy, different wording. Leave it up to republicans to raise the worst bill in U.S. history from the dead instead of lighting [its] corpse on fire.”

Mace went on the record for the Washington Examiner to virtue-signal on why she supports the legislation in an article written by the infamously boy-smitten LGBT activist Brad Polumbo.

“I strongly support LGBTQ rights and equality,” Mace told me. “No one should be discriminated against.”

Mace made it clear that helping trannies become mainstreamed in society as they push to convince little children to change their birth gender is a priority of hers.

“It isn’t a black-and-white issue,” she said, “I do believe that religious liberty, the First Amendment, gay rights, and transgender equality can all coexist. I’m also a constitutionalist, and we have to ensure anti-discrimination laws don’t violate First Amendment rights or religious freedom.”

“I have friends and family that identify as LGBTQ,” Mace added. “Understanding how they feel and how they’ve been treated is important. Having been around gay, lesbian, and transgender people has informed my opinion over my lifetime.”

Mace wants to give LGBT members additional special privileges so she can receive plaudits from the mainstream media, even if it may be completely opposed to the long-standing principles of the GOP.

“There can be that balance,” Mace insists. “The Fairness for All Act … do[es] just that,” she offered. “We put in protections for religious liberty.”

A bill draft of the Fairness for All Act can be read here.

Big League Politics has reported on how Mace threw Trump under the bus as she denied the existence of voter fraud in last year’s election:

Freshman Congresswoman Nancy Mace (R-SC), who ran as a pro-Trump Republican to obtain Congressional office, has emerged as the most vicious Never Trumper in the chamber. Mace is leading a purge against her colleagues who opposed the certification of dubious electoral college results last week. Mace even wants the deep state to investigate one of her colleagues in what is an egregious violation of her colleague’s 1st Amendment rights. Mace first attacked Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), a freshman pro-Trump lawmaker who has received frequent attacks from the fake news media. Mace repeated debunked talking points that Greene is a member of the QAnon movement, whose adherents were involved in last week’s Capitol siege. “I’m disgusted by what you and other Q-conspiracy theorists did last week in the chamber after all of the violence,” Mace is reported as saying on a text thread featuring freshmen GOP lawmakers. After Greene mentioned Black Lives Matter terrorism and told Mace “don’t believe the fake news,” Mace responded back with a rude, catty and unprofessional quip: “Literal QAnon lady trying to deny she’s a QAnon lady.” … Mace is not content on merely insulting pro-Trump reps. She actually wants the deep state to investigate her pro-Trump colleagues and potentially charge them for supporting the president’s rally last week.

Mace is making even Dan ‘McCain 2.0‘ Crenshaw look good by comparison. The Trump-led GOP should consider putting her scalp on the wall so-to-speak during next year’s primary elections.

Show Comments ▼

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

