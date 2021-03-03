https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/antifa-violent-national-autonomous-day-action-planned-kids-wont-quiet-going-start-riot/

ANTIFA is planning another day of chaos and destruction. They’re calling it the “Autonomous Day of Action” and it’s scheduled for March 6th.

The video posted is an advertisement for the events on March 6th. The video calls on ANTIFA Worldwide to come together for a day to create, destroy, and cause chaos.

TRENDING: Judge Orders Election Do-Over after 78% of Mail-in Ballots Proved Fraudulent — Notary Arrested

So they’re going to “create” and “destroy” at the same protest! Figure that one out.

The video features ANTIFA carrying out violent attacks against the police with a sound track that is repeating “lynch your leaders“.

The Kids Won’t Be Quiet: 6th Of March Day of Autonomous Action called by @FullAffinity https://t.co/NsA6xJVKsW pic.twitter.com/6ObJL75Gjw — GreenAnticapitalisMedia🌍 (@FrontGreen) February 25, 2021

The original video was posted to a twitter account by the name of @FrontGreen

The video was created by @FullAffinity, an ANTIFA Activist who has publicly voiced support for radical acts of violence in order to change the system.

The official advertisement banners for the “Autonomous Day of Action”.

The motto of the event is “The Kids Won’t Be quiet, They’re Going To Start A Riot“.

On the official website, @FullAffinity provided the following statement:

“We’re calling for an autonomous day of action. A day of creation and destruction. Get organising. Keep it quiet. Keep it serious. Stay safe comrades

6th March. Get in action. Fuck shit up. Target capitalism. Target the state. Paint your streets. Fight injustice. Squat your local empty. Help the homeless community. Drop some banners. BE GAY DO CRIME!

We want direct action against the system. Anything you can do to attack the state. This March 6th the kids wont be quiet!

WE WILL FUCK SHIT UP!“

The Official website:

The Kids Won’t Be Quiet, They’re Going To Start A Riot – FSA Call For Day of Action – Green Anti-Capitalist Media

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

