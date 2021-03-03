http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/5rYEk6T1ye4/

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) signed Stand Your Ground legislation into law Wednesday, strengthening law-abiding citizens’ ability to defend themselves when under deadly attack.

WMC5 reports the bill was sponsored by state Sen. Bob Ballinger (R-Ozark) and state Rep. Aaron Pilkington (R-Knoxville).

The new law “removes the duty to retreat before deadly force can be used” in a situation where an innocent individual is under attack and in fear for his or her life.

The NRA backed the bill as it moved through the Arkansas legislature.

NRA-ILA executive director Jason Ouimet commented on the measure after Hutchinson signed it, saying, “This law ensures the rights of law-abiding Arkansans are protected. Victims have little time to react when confronted with a criminal attack, they should not be required to try and run away before defending themselves. This is a common sense piece of self-defense legislation.”

The Rand Corporation notes that 34 other states have adopted a Stand Your Ground law. Florida Democrat state Sen. Shevrin Jones (D) is pushing to repeal Florida’s Stand Your Ground law.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

