https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/chris-wray-fbis-outrageous-lies-domestic-terrorism/

The American public has been fed a steady diet of lies about violent white supremacists (aka Trump supporters) who stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 in order to launch an insurrection and keep Donald Trump in power. But this is an outrageous fiction. BLM and Antifa have done more killing, looting and burning than Trump supporters. The facts tell the true story.

Trump supporters did not kill a single person, including law enforcement personnel on the scene charged with protecting the Capitol. The lone police officer listed as a casualty died from a stroke, according to his mother. Three other fatalities died of medical emergencies. Only Ashli Babbit was a victim of violence–she was unarmed and shot by a cop.

The FBI, according to FBI counter-terrorism official Jill Sanborn, did not recover any firearms from protestors nor have they charged a singled person with carrying a weapon on the Capitol grounds.

Christopher Wray lied to Congress when he testified that the FBI had not seen any evidence of anarchist violent extremists or people subscribing to antifa in connection with the 6th. In fact, the FBI has interviewed more than two dozen Antifa members who admitted being paid to infiltrate the crowd of Trump supporters. As Joe Hoft noted in a recent post, Antifa-BLM organizer John Sullivan was at the US Capitol and bragged about wearing a MAGA hat during the riots where he broke a window and stormed the US Capitol.

How can you have an “insurrection” when there are no weapons and no fatalities at the hands of the supposed revolutionaries?

By contrast, the rioting that broke out across the United States in the wake of George Floyd’s death left at least 17 people dead:

TRENDING: Judge Orders Election Do-Over after 78% of Mail-in Ballots Proved Fraudulent — Notary Arrested

David Dorn, a 77-year-old retired St. Louis police captain was shot and killed on June 2 by looters who broke into a pawn shop. Dorn went to the pawn shop to check on a burglar alarm. David McAtee, the 53-year-old owner of a barbecue restaurant was shot and killed on June 1 in Louisville. Police and the National Guard troops were trying to clear a crowd when they heard gunshots and returned fire. Chris Beaty, 38, who played football for Indiana University and was known as “Mr. Indianapolis,” was shot and killed on the street in downtown Indianapolis on May 30 during a protest. Dorian Murrell, 18, was fatally shot in Indianapolis the same night as Beaty. According to the court documents, Newby claimed he was pushed to the ground and saw Murrell standing over him, so he shot Murrell one time, Fox 59 Indianapolis reported. Newby has been charged with murder. Italia Kelly, 22, was shot and killed June 1 in Davenport, Iowa, as she was leaving a protest outside a Walmart. Marquis Tousant, 23, of Rock Island, Ill., was shot and killed in Davenport the same night as Kelly. He was found dead near where police say one or more persons fired 13 shots at an unmarked police truck investigating a suspicious car in an alley around 3 a.m., the Des Moines Register reported.An officer driving the truck was shot in the leg during the shootout, the paper reported. Another officer in the truck returned fire. Six men fled in a car and were arrested after a high-speed chase, the paper reported. Police found numerous guns in their vehicle. Patrick Underwood, 53, a federal officer, died as he was providing security at a U.S. courthouse in Oakland, Calif., during a protest when someone fired shots from a vehicle. Another officer was critically wounded. Calvin Horton Jr., a 43-year-old black man was fatally shot outside a Minneapolis pawn shop on May 27, two days after Floyd’s death. The 59-year-old owner was later booked into jail on suspicion of murder and then released as the investigation continues, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. James Scurlock, a 22-year-old black man, was killed Saturday after authorities said he tussled with the owner of two downtown bars. Surveillance video of the strip of bars shows a group of people, including Scurlock, approach white bar owner Jake Gardner. Javar Harrell, a 21-year-old man, was killed in downtown Detroit on June 5 after someone fired shots into a vehicle during a protest. Detroit police have released photos of Harrell’s suspected killer, a man in a surgical mask, and a dark hooded sweater. Barry Perkins III, 29, of St. Louis, was killed May 30 after climbing between two trailers of a FedEx truck during an interstate protest near downtown St. Louis. Jorge Gomez, 25, of Las Vegas, was shot fatally shot by officers breaking up a protest in downtown Las Vegas on June 1. Police said the officers opened fire after Gomez pointed a gun at them. Gomez had recently shared anti-Donald Trump conspiracies on his Facebook page, and hours before the protest started, he wrote, “Be ready for war. Do not cower in the face of revolution,” the Las Vegas Sun reported. Jose Gutierrez, 28, of Chicago, was fatally shot during unrest following a protest in Cicero on June 1, according to reports. He was shot as people were breaking into businesses in the neighborhood and taking whatever they could carry, police said. They said Gutierrez was a bystander, not involved in any looting. Victor Cazares Jr., 27, was fatally shot near a grocery store in Cicero the same night as Gutierrez in a separate incident. Cazares was from Cicero. Marvin Francois, 50, was shot and killed May 31 after a protest in Kansas City, Mo., according to reports. Police said his killers were three carjackers trying to steal his car, Fox 4 KC reported. A suspected looter was killed Tuesday breaking into a gun shop after protests in Philadelphia, police said. The man was shot and killed by the owner of the gun shop, Greg Isabella, who said he saw a group of looters on his surveillance video breaking a padlock on his gate with bolt cutters.

And what about the property damage in the various cities shredded by the so-called peaceful protests? In the two weeks following George Floyd’s death, peaceful protestors burned and looted to a cost in excess of $1 billion dollars:

Dates Location Dollars 2020 dollars May 26-June 8, 2020 20 states across U.S. $1-2b $1-2b Apr. 29-May 4, 1992 Los Angeles, CA 775m 1.42b Aug. 11-17, 1965 Los Angeles, CA 44m 357m Jul. 23, 1967 Detroit, MI 42m 322m May 17-19, 1980 Miami, Fl 65m 204m Apr. 4-9, 1968 Washington, DC 24m 179m Jul. 13-14, 1977 New York, NY 28m 118m Jul. 12. 1967 Newark, NJ 15m 115m Apr. 6-9, 1968 Baltimore, MD 14m 104m Apr. 4-11, 1968 Chicago, IL 13m 97m

Then we have Kenosha, Wisconsin–rioters caused nearly $2 million in damage to city-owned property in Kenosha, Wis. after the police shooting of Jacob Blake on August 23.

And how about Seattle?

The scope of that damage may take weeks to fully measure. Scholes added that it was “millions and millions of dollars in property damage alone, and far more in terms of lost economic activity.”

Compare the two billion dollars inflicted on American cities by BLM and Antifa with the damage to the U.S. Capitol:

Architect of the Capitol J. Brett Blanton told legislators that more than $30 million in expenses were incurred by the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and the security measures required in its aftermath.

Note–the vast majority of this expense is to pay for increased security measures. The actual physical damage to the Capitol was minimal.

White Americans who support Donald Trump or, better stated, who oppose the entrenched, corrupt political parties that control Washington, DC are not terrorists. They did not torch the Capitol. They did not deface the works of art that adorn the Capitol. Yet, we are confronted with the lies of Christopher Wray, who has been virtually mute about the tsunami of violence that swept across America in the wake of the George Floyd death.

Desperate to preserve the myth of white supremacists eager to kill legislators and burn Washington to the ground, the rotten law enforcement and intelligence officials in DC are pushing the fantasy that Trump supporters will carry out an attack on March 4. It is a lie.

One of these days we will discover that much of this so-called intel was generated by FBI informants who infiltrated groups, like the Proud Boys, and then began encouraging acts of violence (all the time looking for anyone who would take the bait).

The best thing Americans can do in the immediate future to protest the stolen election and the fraudulent Presidency of Sleepy Joe Biden is to show up at any city or event attended by Biden and peacefully protest. Come with signs and flags. Do not carry weapons. But let your voice be heard. It is the best way to send the message.

Many of the legislators and policy makers infesting Washington think you are stupid. They think they can spin their lie about domestic terrorism that does not involve killing, bombing and looting and that we will finally accept this garbage as fact. But we have eyes, ears and memory. We know what Antifa and BLM have said. We know what they have done. The smoldering ruins that dot American cities as a result of Antifa and BLM cannot be erased from our memories. We remember and we will not forget. We are Patriots.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

