In his first public appearance since February 24, Cuomo refuses to resign.

Cuomo chokes up as he apologizes over sexual harassment claims but says he will not resign, insists he ‘didn’t touch anyone’ and claims ‘kissing people is my customary way of greeting.’

“I never touched anyone inappropriately,” he said.

Three women, including two former aides, have come forward recently to say that Cuomo had sexually harassed them or made inappropriate remarks. Lindsey Boylan, who first came forward in December, said the unwanted advances included an unsolicited kiss on the lips in Cuomo’s New York City office, which Cuomo denied.







Here’s the full press conference…





