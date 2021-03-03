https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/federal-agent-suspended-stripped-security-clearance-presence-outside-capitol-riot/

The US government continues its war on the First Amendment.

The DEA suspended one of its federal agents who was OUTSIDE of the Capitol on January 6 during the riot.

The agent, Mark Ibrahim said in a phone interview with Reuters that he “never entered the building” when the crowd of protesters stormed the Capitol.

Mark Ibrahim was not charged with a crime, according to a DEA spokeswoman, however he was suspended and stripped of his security clearance.

According to reports, the DEA learned that Ibrahim was in the crowd outside of the Capitol after he sent photos of himself to a group chat with other federal agents.

Reuters reported (emphasis our own):

The agent, Mark Ibrahim, declined to comment other than to say in a phone interview that he “never entered the building,” when the crowd breached the Capitol on Jan. 6, setting off violence that left five dead. One of Ibrahim’s lawyers, Gretchen Gaspari, said DEA officials told Ibrahim that they were putting him on leave and suspending his security clearance “because of his presence on Jan. 6.” She said Ibrahim, who was off duty but carrying his service weapon at the time, was part of the crowd outside the Capitol as Trump supporters stormed the building in a bid to stop Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential election victory. A DEA spokeswoman declined to comment on Ibrahim’s suspension. He has not been charged with a crime. Officials declined to say whether any other agents were present.

Ibrahim’s suspension is the first known case of the US government investigating the behavior of a federal agent on January 6.

