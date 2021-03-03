http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/c-m3R6r9_JU/

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says President Joe Biden is “recklessly releasing” illegal aliens into the state of Texas after they have tested positive for the Chinese coronavirus.

A report by NBC News this week confirmed that Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is releasing border crossers into the U.S. interior who then are testing positive for the coronavirus. Even after border crossers test positive, they are not required to quarantine.

Abbott, in a statement on Wednesday evening, wrote that the Biden administration “must immediately end” the Catch and Release policy.

“The Biden Administration is recklessly releasing hundreds of illegal immigrants who have COVID into Texas communities,” Abbott wrote in a post. “The Biden Admin. must IMMEDIATELY end this callous act that exposes Texans & Americans to COVID.”

The Biden Administration is recklessly releasing hundreds of illegal immigrants who have COVID into Texas communities. The Biden Admin. must IMMEDIATELY end this callous act that exposes Texans & Americans to COVID. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 3, 2021

In Brownsville, Texas, DHS is sending border crossers into the community where local health officials then must test them. Regardless of a negative or positive test result, the border crossers are allowed to continue traveling into the U.S. interior — many heading to Maryland, New Jersey, and North Carolina.

Since Brownsville officials started testing released border crossers, about 6.3 percent or nearly 110 have tested positive for the coronavirus and are sent on their way.

Similarly, Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) called Biden’s Catch and Release policy an “anti-America First and anti-science” iniative.

“Illegal aliens with COVID-19 are being caught and then released into the United States,” Brooks wrote in a post. “This is anti-America First and anti-Science. Socialist Dems have built a wall around the Capitol to protect themselves, but won’t protect you!”

Illegal aliens with COVID-19 are being caught and then released into the United States. This is anti-America First and anti-Science. Socialist Dems have built a wall around the Capitol to protect themselves, but won’t protect you!

https://t.co/FyXmvcdds9 — Mo Brooks (@RepMoBrooks) March 3, 2021

As Breitbart News noted, millions of Americans remain under business restrictions, mask mandates, and quarantine requirements due to the coronavirus crisis, even as coronavirus-positive border crossers are not held to any requirements except public mask mandates where they are enforced.

Biden’s Catch and Release policy has proven unpopular with Americans. In a Harvard/Harris poll conducted last month of nearly 1,800 registered voters, 67 percent said border crossers should be returned to Mexico — as they were under the Remain in Mexico policy that Biden ended — while just 33 percent said they should be released into the U.S. interior.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

