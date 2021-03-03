https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-rubin-report/jordan-peterson

On “The Rubin Report” this week, BlazeTV host Dave Rubin spoke with Dr. Jordan Peterson, author of “12 Rules for Life” and “Beyond Order: 12 More Rules for Life,” about giving motivational life advice while struggling with his own recovery, major depression, and how to deal with trauma that haunts you.

Jordan began by discussing the past two years, his severe illness, and his recovery. He described the depression that runs in his family and the toll the chronic stress of constant controversy and attacks by the mainstream media have taken on him.

He also acknowledged the odd position he finds himself in, as someone who gives advice while his own life has seemingly come apart, and shared how bringing order to aspects of your life can reduce social anxiety.

