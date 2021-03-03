https://www.dailywire.com/news/large-number-of-migrants-arrive-at-u-s-mexico-border-wearing-biden-t-shirts-please-let-us-in

A large number of migrants were photographed near California at the U.S.-Mexico border wearing Biden t-shirts that asked that they be let into the U.S.

The photographs were taken on Tuesday on the Mexican side of the border at the San Ysidro crossing port in Tijuana, Baja California state.

“The president is working to process as many as 25,000 asylum seekers who were forced to wait in Mexico under the Trump administration’s ‘Remain-in-Mexico’ policy under the Migrant Protection Protocol (MPP) program,” Fox News reported. “Biden has promised to accept more refugees into the country during his time in office and implement more ‘humane’ policies, such as a proposal to pay for the transportation and health care costs of migrant families who were separated at the border under the Trump administration.”

Two U.S. lawmakers, both Democrats, warned this week that Biden’s immigration policies are causing a crisis on the border that will be disastrous for their party and for the country.

Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) warned “the Biden administration against easing up too much on unauthorized immigrants, citing their impact on his constituents, local hospitals and their potential to spread the coronavirus,” Axios reported. The report said that Cuellar sees that the pro-immigration agenda that far-left Democrats are pushing could blow up in the administration’s face.

“Cuellar hopes the administration continues using a Trump-era public health order to quickly expel migrant adults and families, at least during the pandemic,” Axios noted. “He said smugglers will likely use the shift in immigration tactics from the Trump to the Biden administration to convince migrants to come to the U.S.”

During an interview with CNN this week, Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX) made even more dire remarks about the situation at the border.

“Well, my concern at this in the recent weeks in my district, migrants who made it across the border, who even pass the line of MPPs [Migrant Protection Protocols], who were 5,000 folks that have been waiting for two years across the border, made it across the Rio Grande Valley, were processed and released,” Gonzalez responded. “If that is the message that we send to Central America and around the world, I can assure you, it won’t be long before we have tens of thousands of people showing up to our border.”

“And it’ll be catastrophic for our party, for our country, for my region, for my district, in the middle of a pandemic, in an area where we’ve lost over 3,000 people in my small congressional district,” he continued. “So, I think we need to have a better plan in place. I think asylum seekers should be able to ask for asylum and be processed in their home country or a neighboring country. And we shouldn’t have a policy in place that impulses people to make this 2,000 mile trek where cartels and human traffickers are enriching themselves.”

