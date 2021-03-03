https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/lefty-journalists-pundits-delete-fawning-tweets/
About The Author
Related Posts
CFP evening updates will begin at 10:15 pm eastern…
January 30, 2021
Tampa streets packed with free citizens not wearing masks (photos)…
February 8, 2021
Tiffany Trump’s fat engagement ring…
January 20, 2021
Victory Memes… And More…
February 14, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy