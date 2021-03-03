https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/leo-terrell-goes-nuclear-on-liberal-professor/

‘You don’t speak for the black community!’

Dr. Omekongo Dibinga, a professor at American University, told Hannity, “I support the decisions of a company making a decision on its own that it didn’t want to offend a group of people, so I’m all about supporting this.”

When Terrell spoke, he said, “Those books are historical books. Those books talk about the weaknesses, the flaws in this country, and how this country has grown… You name me one person, first and last name, who’s been harmed by any of these books! You cannot do it!”

