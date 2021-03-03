https://www.theblaze.com/shows/glenn-tv/climate-credit-score-

“What’s your climate credit score?” That’s a question Americans may have to answer if the green global elites get their way.

While the media has distracted us with Orange Man Bad! and Russia, Russia, Russia!, the Left has been busy working on the fundamental transformation of America with a primary pressure point — YOUR money through YOUR bank. Democrats, forgetting the words of MLK, like to group people into categories. They judge you based on what skin color you have, your religion, occupation, your ideology, and now … your carbon footprint.

On his Wednesday night TV special this week, Glenn Beck exposes how they’re now planning, not only to categorize you, but to give you a score. It’ll determine everything for you: whether you can buy a home, get a new car, open a business … EVERYTHING. And if you don’t bend the knee? You’ll be blacklisted. But this isn’t some far-off conspiracy theory. Multiple big U.S. banks are part of a private U.S. financial group enacting these policies now. It’s here, and we’re ALL at risk.

Watch the full episode below:







Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

