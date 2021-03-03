http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/9kHhq5N_vDU/

Foreign nationals gathered at the United States-Mexico border this week to demand President Joe Biden’s administration release them into the interior of the country, as they have done with thousands of other border crossers.

On March 2, about a hundred foreign nationals from Mexico, Central America, Haiti, and Cuba protested near San Ysidro, California in Tijuana, Mexico where they requested the Biden administration allow them into the U.S.

Wearing t-shirts with Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign logo and the words “Please let us in!” the group of foreign nationals held signs that read “Biden — please let me enter.” In interviews with AFP, some of the foreign nationals said Biden ought to allow them to enter the U.S. while they await their asylum claims as the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has done with others.

“We want an answer from your president, we want someone to come out and give us an answer,” one of the protesters told nearby U.S. federal immigration officials.

As Breitbart News has reported, the Biden administration has been releasing thousands of border crossers into the U.S. every week. In the case of 25,600 migrants who were enrolled in the Remain in Mexico program, which Biden ended, the United Nations is facilitating releases of migrants into the country.

Most recently, reports confirmed that border crossers released into American communities are testing positive for the Chinese coronavirus and still do not have to adhere to quarantine requirements. Instead, after testing positive, border crossers can continue traveling into the U.S. interior.

The massive restart of the Catch and Release program, as a result of Biden ending the Remain in Mexico program and cooperative asylum agreements with Central America, is driving a flood of illegal immigration to the southern border. This year, DHS officials are expecting to welcome at least 117,000 Unaccompanied Alien Children (UAC) into the U.S.

Biden’s restart of Catch and Release has garnered significant opposition from most Americans. When asked if border crossers should be returned to Mexico or released into the U.S. interior, 67 percent of Americans told Harvard/Harris pollsters that they should be returned to Mexico — including 54 percent of Hispanic Americans and 68 percent of swing voters.

