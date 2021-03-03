https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2021/03/03/decepticon-dealing-doj-declined-to-take-up-chao-ethics-probe-after-meetings-with-mcconnell-which-led-to-chao-departing-to-assist-insurgency-narrative/

I’m not saying Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao resigned after the January 6 Capitol Hill riot just because she owed the DC team a favor following the post-election meeting between her husband, Mitch McConnell, and Attorney General Bill Barr; who just happened to *not* take up the ethics probe of Chao following the same meeting (noted below left), but….. It sure does look sketchy.

Let me explain… HatTip Ziiggii and Ben.

Today The Hill is reporting on an internal DC investigation into Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao for ethics issues while she was in office. [READ HERE]

The Department of Justice declined to take up an ethics probe into former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, according to watchdog report released Wednesday by House committee leaders. (read more)



At first blush this rather obtuse article seems like no big deal. However, when you overlay the post election meetings between AG Bill Barr and then Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, one has to wonder if the dropping of this investigation was not part of the meeting that also never had a purposeful explanation.

In hindsight the appearance of some sketchy quid-pro-quo then takes on another level of sketch when we remind ourselves what Elaine Chao did to support the Deep State “insurrection” narrative after January 6, 2021.

January 7, 2021 – Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao is resigning effective Monday, becoming the highest ranking member of President Donald Trump’s administration to resign in protest after the pro-Trump insurrection at Capitol. In a statement Thursday, Chao, who is married to Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell, said the violent attack on the Capitol “has deeply troubled me in a way that I simply cannot set aside.” (link)



Did Elaine Chao return a favor to the deep state following the DOJ’s generous lack of investigation?

You decide.

Here are some of the Elaine Chao emails:https://t.co/dYlElZxeo5 — BenjaminT (@BenjaminT0001) March 4, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

