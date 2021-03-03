https://www.dailywire.com/news/u-dont-need-our-precious-vaccine-michael-moore-mocks-texas-cruz-reminds-him-film-is-made-from-a-certain-texas-product

On Wednesday, leftist filmmaker Michael Moore mocked the state of Texas after the announcement by Texas GOP Governor Greg Abbott that he was rescinding the state’s mask mandate.

Moore tweeted:

Texas – we hear you. You didn’t want to be part of our electrical grid. And now you’ve removed your mask mandate & are allowing large crowds to gather. We hear you! COVID is a hoax! So u don’t need our precious vaccine. We’ll send it to ppl who are saving lives by wearing masks.

Texas GOP senator Ted Cruz fired back at Moore, reminding him that he might not want to reject Texas for a couple of specific reasons. Cruz tweeted, “Ok. No gasoline for you. (That includes jet fuel.) And what do you think film is made of?”

Ok. No gasoline for you. (That includes jet fuel.) And what do you think film is made of? https://t.co/rVwYt7C5Ol — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 3, 2021

Movie film is made with petroleum.

In December 2020, Moore issued a warning to Trump supporters to wear masks, writing on Instagram:

I have two words for MAGA Nation: Don’t Die. Your love of and loyalty to Trump isn’t worth your life. With 73 million of you refusing to wear a mask and to social distance, there’ll be no way to eradicate this disease. And a lot of you are going to die. Why do you want to infect your spouse, your parents, your children? By now, despite your bluster and anger, I KNOW that YOU know that this pandemic is real. One person is dying every 37 seconds? What do you think that is? If al-Qaeda started killing one American every 37 seconds, what would you want to do about that? Why are you doing NOTHING to stop this slaughter? What will it take for you and I to join, arm in arm, to kill Covid-19? The death of your mother? Your son? Where’s the exact line where you’ll say enough is enough? Those are the long term disabilities that many people who don’t die from the virus end up with. At what point will you just say, “to hell with politics and politicians — I want my family to live!” So today I am reaching my hand out to you, my neighbor, my fellow American. I do so out of love and respect and the deep desire to see you live. Let’s agree to wear a mask. Let’s agree to keep our physical distance. This isn’t forever! We can lick this thing! Look at it this way — if millions of you die off, that’s a lot less Republican voters — and that means we win every election from here on out! Do you want your loved ones who are left behind to be ruled by US? Because when you’re gone, we’re gonna make sure every single one of them has free health care, free college, a middle class wage, and living in a neighborhood with all kinds of people — and in cities and states being run by women! And I’m going to see that that all happens — all because you wouldn’t wear a 50-cent mask!

