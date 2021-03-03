https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/6040cbc05db3705aa0ab9bee
The House Oversight Committee is investigating the agency that operates the Texas power grid, seeking information and documents about the lack of preparation for the recent winter storm….
Germany’s health minister says the country’s independent vaccine committee has formally approved giving the AstraZeneca shot to people aged 65 and over…
Demonstrators in Myanmar protesting last month’s military coup returned to the streets Thursday, undaunted by the killing of at least 38 people the previous day by security forces….
Budapest has announced a series of new measures to stem the spread of Covid-19, noting that despite inoculating people quicker than the EU average, these efforts aren’t enough to prevent hospitals fro…