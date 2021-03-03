http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/BUjfb_u3gjM/

The White House abruptly cut their video feed of a virtual event Wednesday after President Joe Biden asked reporters for questions.

Watch:

BIDEN: “I’m happy to take questions if that’s what I’m supposed to do…” *White House feed cut* pic.twitter.com/y5BHhgXWOB — The First (@TheFirstonTV) March 3, 2021

“I’m happy to take questions if that’s what I’m supposed to do, Nance, whatever you want me to do,” an uncertain Biden said.

Biden was speaking with members of the House Democrat caucus, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The president appeared to look off-camera for direction before his image was replaced with a graphic of the White House. His final comment was deleted from the video of the event posted to the White House YouTube page.

Breitbart News reported Biden has not held a solo press conference in the 42 days he has been president, breaking a 100-year record.

CNN’s Jake Tapper wrote on Twitter that Biden’s “15 most recent predecessors all held a formal solo press conference within 33 days of taking office.”

.@Kevinliptakcnn notes that an analysis of the past 100 years shows President Biden’s 15 most recent predecessors all held a formal solo press conference within 33 days of taking office. Biden has not and it’s day 42. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 3, 2021

Last week, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Biden would hold a press conference at some point, but it would not be this week.

