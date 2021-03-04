https://www.theepochtimes.com/44-train-cars-derail-in-california-desert_3720918.html

A cargo train derailed in the Southern California desert on Wednesday, sending more than 40 rail cars crashing into the sand, authorities said.

Nobody was hurt and there was no fire when the BNSF train went off the tracks near the remote Mojave community of Ludlow, the San Bernardino County Fire Department said on Twitter.

Photos and video tweeted by the fire department showed train cars piled up along the tracks, some on their sides.

A BNSF spokeswoman told the Associated Press that 44 cars derailed, and one car carrying ethanol alcohol was leaking.

A hazardous materials spill was quickly mitigated, officials said.

The crash happened about 150 miles northeast of Los Angeles. Investigators are trying to find out what caused the crash.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

