During his Inauguration address on January 20, President Joe Biden called for “unity.”

“Without unity, there is no peace, only bitterness and fury. No progress, only exhausting outrage,” Biden said. “Unity is the path forward.”

“We must end this uncivil war that pits red against blue, rural versus urban, conservative versus liberal,” Biden added.

USA Today lauded his speech, with a headline that read, “With plain language and open emotion, Biden urges shaken nation to regain its footing in wake of divisive president.” CNN went with “President-elect Joe Biden seeks to unite nation with victory speech,” while the New York Times wrote “In his victory speech, delivered after days of vote counting and uncertainty, Mr. Biden renewed his promise to be a president for all Americans in a polarized time.”

In reality, in the days since Biden’s electoral victory, he has increasingly pursued nothing other than complete political and cultural division. Here are just a few examples.

“Neanderthal thinking”

After Texas and Mississippi announced they were “fully reopening their economies and lifting mandatory mask mandates,” Biden mocked their decision, calling it “Neanderthal thinking.”

“I think it’s a big mistake,” Biden said. “Look, I hope everybody’s realized by now these masks make a difference. We are on the cusp of being able to fundamentally change the nature of this disease because of the way in which we’re able to get vaccines in people’s arms. We’ve been able to move that all the way up to the end of May to have enough for every American, to get every adult American to get a shot.”

“The last thing, the last thing we need is Neanderthal thinking that in the mean time everything’s fine, take off your mask,” Biden continued.

Black Lives Matter protesters

In the aftermath of the violent riots which culminated in the storming of the US Capitol building in Washington D.C., on January 6, Biden inserted a racial wedge into the equation by claiming that “a group of Black Lives Matter” protesters would have been “treated very, very differently,” and that “we all know that’s true.”

Joe Biden called the difference between how police treated Trump rioters versus Black Lives Matter protesters “unacceptable” pic.twitter.com/qj8DbH42zQ — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) January 7, 2021

He also described the supposed difference in police treatment as “unacceptable,” even though his own Vice President had worked to release Black Lives Matter rioters from jail and multiple Democratic politicians had openly endorsed the “protests” which brought dozens of American cities and towns to their knees.

Transgender bathrooms and women’s sports

On the day of his Inauguration, immediately after his calls for “unity,” Biden signed one of his many executive orders titled, “Executive Order on Preventing and Combating Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Identity or Sexual Orientation.”

In addition to preventing workplace discrimination based on gender identity or sexual orientation — a notion further bolstered by the hugely divisive Equality Act being pushed by Democrats in Congress — the order “promotes transgender access to restrooms, locker rooms, and school sports,” thereby forcing women to share intimate spaces with men and compete with biological males in sporting events.

Neera Tanden

Despite calling for unity, in addition to promising a “return” of decency and respect to the White House, Biden’s administration nominated Neera Tanden for the supposedly bipartisan role of chief of the Office of Management and Budget, despite her numerous tweets which targeted Republican lawmakers for their support of Donald Trump or attacked them personally. After these posts resurfaced — specifically ones which targeted those whose votes she would need for confirmation — she proceeded to delete over 1,000 tweets.

Sen. Tom Cotton summarized Biden’s selections on Twitter:

Biden said he wanted to unify the country. But he’s picked a national security team that is weak on China, a DHS nominee who sold visas for powerful political friends, and a partisan hack who called Susan Collins “the worst” for OMB. So much for unity. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) November 30, 2020

Abortion

Despite being lauded as a “devout Catholic,” Biden has shrugged off his decades of anti-abortion viewpoints. When explaining his sudden decision to support the use of public money for abortions — having previously and repeatedly supported the Hyde Amendment — Biden simply said that times have “changed.”

“I’ve supported the Hyde Amendment like many, many others have because there was sufficient monies and circumstances where women were able to exercise that right,” Biden said. “But circumstances have changed. I’ve been working through the final details of my healthcare plan like others in this race and I’ve been struggling with the problems that Hyde now presents.”

“I can’t justify leaving millions of women without access to care they need and the ability to constitute, exercise their constitutionally protected right. If I believe healthcare is a right, as I do, I can no longer support an amendment that makes that right dependent on someone’s ZIP code,” he added.

In a “Memorandum on Protecting Women’s Health at Home and Abroad,” Biden also announced that his administration would rescind the “Mexico City Policy,” which would provide U.S. taxpayer funding for foreign abortions.

1619 Project and Equity

In yet another executive action, Biden canceled the Trump administration’s 1776 Commission, “which sought to undue damage from propaganda like The New York Times’ flawed ‘1619 Project’ and to promote patriotism.”

The order, titled “Executive Order On Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through the Federal Government,” included the divisive claims that “Equal opportunity is the bedrock of American democracy, and our diversity is one of our country’s greatest strengths. But for too many, the American Dream remains out of reach,” and that “the Federal Government should pursue a comprehensive approach to advancing equity for all, including people of color and others who have been historically underserved, marginalized, and adversely affected by persistent poverty and inequality. Affirmatively advancing equity, civil rights, racial justice, and equal opportunity is the responsibility of the whole of our Government.”

$1.9 trillion in COVID-19 “relief”

In another “unifying” attempt, Biden and his administration are trying to force through a monumental $1.9 trillion “relief” bill. Sen. Lindsey Graham described it as “the furthest thing from unity I’ve ever seen.”

Jamming a $1.9 trillion COVID package through Congress is the furthest thing from unity I’ve ever seen. President Biden: work with Republicans and find a better way forward. pic.twitter.com/fcTH59B6mi — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) February 25, 2021

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy described the proposed legislation as a “Pelosi payoff.”

“When you add it all up, the price tag of Democrats’ bill is jaw-dropping. At $1.9 trillion, it is the single most expensive bill in history. But don’t call it a rescue or relief bill. Call it a Pelosi Payoff. Because the amount of money that actually goes to funding public health is less than nine percent. This is not a serious attempt to fix the real problems of the American people.”

