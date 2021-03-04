https://redstate.com/sister-toldjah/2021/03/04/a-fed-up-ron-desantis-rips-miami-herald-a-new-one-over-poorly-executed-hit-piece-on-senior-vaccinations-n337459
About The Author
Related Posts
Cuomo Attempted Defenses During Presser Were Insane, Even Throwing His Father Under the Bus
March 3, 2021
Shepard Smith Calls Footage of Maskless Floridians “Shocking” Then Gets Wrecked by Data
February 4, 2021
The States Must Use All Measures to Hold the Line on 2A
February 2, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy