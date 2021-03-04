https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/rino-highest-order-pompous-fool-donald-trumps-latest-smackdown-karl-rove-one-ages/

President Trump dropped a press release earlier today completely obliterating Mitch McConnell.

This came on the same day that reports leaked out that McConnell may not finish his term as US Senator. Senator McConnell is 79-years-old and was just elected for another 6-year term, thanks to Donald Trump.

But President Trump was not yet finished after his McConnell slapdown.

Trump left his best for last and destroyed anti-Trumper Karl Rove in his late-night press release.

This was PEAK Donald Trump.

INBOX: A statement from the former president of the United States about Karl Rove: pic.twitter.com/9D7pG0JLj7 — Darren Samuelsohn (@dsamuelsohn) March 5, 2021

Here are a few of the best lines from President Trump’s Rove throwdown:

** Karl Rove has been losing for years, except for himself.

** He’s a RINO of the highest order.

** Karl Rove’s voice on Fox is always negative for those who know how to win.

** He certainly hasn’t helped Fox in the ratings department, at all.

** He’s a pompous fool with bad advice.

** Karl would be much more at home at the disastrous Lincoln Project. I heard they have numerous openings?

Oh, how we miss Trump’s side-busting sense of humor!

Here’s the full statement.



