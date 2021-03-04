https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/alabama-governor-extends-mask-mandate-says-requirement-will-end-good-april-video/

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey (R) on Thursday extended her state’s mask mandate for another month but said the requirement will end for good on April 9.

Governor Ivey said she extended the mask mandate, which was set to expire Friday, to get past Easter and get as many people vaccinated as possible.

“The bottom line is we have kept the mask mandate in place for more than a generous period of time because it has helped,” Ivey said at a presser on Thursday.

“April 9 is going to be the last day we’re going to have a mask mandate,” Ivey said. “Alabamians are smart. They have good common sense. They know what works. But after the 9th, we’re not having a mask mandate.”

Ivey’s announcement comes after both Texas and Mississippi ended their mask mandates and opened businesses at full capacity.

