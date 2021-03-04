https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2021/03/04/algore-said-the-world-had-10-years-left-so-rush-counted-the-days/
KEN: We have a little absurdity now from the new climate czar, John Kerry, who’s flying around on his Learjet. He’s a ca’billionaire, and he just said recently that we have nine years left on the earth. Thanks again for terrifying the children, John! Unless we rejoin the Paris climate accords and fossil fuels, the earth will end. You know, Rush was onto this scam more than 15 years ago.
RUSH: Try this one from yesterday’s Stack. I don’t know if you people know this or not, but Algore has been out at the Sundance Film Festival out there in Park City, Utah. This is one of Robert Redford’s big do’s, and apparently Algore is working on a movie. What is the name of this movie? (interruption) Oh, that’s right, An Inconvenient Truth, and the movie will document his efforts to raise alarm on the effects of global warming, and so he brought Tipper and the kids out there.
He’s attending parties and posing for pictures with his fans. He’s enjoying macaroni and cheese at the Discovery Channel’s soiree. He’s palling around with Laurie David of Curb Your Enthusiasm, who is the husband of Larry David, who drives the Prius and then flies the GV. Ahem. Larry David says, “You know, Al is a funny guy, but he’s also a very serious guy who believes humans may have only 10 years left to save the planet from” cookery — with a C.
Now, the last time I heard some liberal talk about “ten years” it was 1988, Ted Danson. We had ten years to save the oceans or we were all going to pay the consequences, which would result in our deaths. Now Al Gore says we’ve got ten years. Ten years left to save the planet from a scorching. Okay, we’re going to start counting. This is January 27, 2006. We will begin the count, ladies and gentlemen.
KEN: And from that day on for a decade, the clock counted down the days. You may remember this, it was on RushLimbaugh.com. Ten years later, zero hour came and went. We’re all still here. Here’s Rush again a decade later.
RUSH: So everybody’s asking me, “What’s gonna happen?” You know, we’ve been running the Gore countdown clock at RushLimbaugh.com for ten years. Algore said ten years ago that we had ten years to save the planet — that if we didn’t, that life on earth would be totally unlike it was ten years ago.
And then guys like Larry David came along, “You know, Al, he’s a funny guy, but when he gets serious, you have to listen, ’cause Al’s telling us that if we don’t act on this, the earth is gonna become this giant skillet in ten years.” Well, here we are ten years later, and nothing’s changed. It isn’t any hotter than it was.
They’re having to make excuses for the heat that never happened by claiming the ocean ate it. “Oh, yeah! The ocean ate the heat. It’s way down there at 700 feet below the surface.” Well, 700 meters. So that would be almost a half a mile down there.
“That’s where all the heat is, and it’s gonna come bubbling up there. It’s gonna heat the saltwater, and the heat that the oceans ate is gonna heat up the saltwater, and the saltwater is gonna flood and that’s how we’re gonna get the rising seas!” This was in all of the pro-global warming, climate change analysis of last week.
So people say, “What are you gonna do when the Algore clock hits zero?” and that’s a surprise. We’re still working on that, folks. (chuckling) It’s one thing we never thought about ’til yesterday. What do we do when the thing hits zero? We started this ten years ago. Who thinks ten years down the road? Other than we knew that Gore was full of it and that whatever he was saying wasn’t gonna happen.
KEN: That’s been the secret sauce, if you will, of the Democrat Party and their platform. It’s all connected to… Well, the basic mantra is you must support the Democrat Party and their policies or we’re all gonna be dead before dinner.