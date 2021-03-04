https://www.frontpagemag.com/point/2021/03/aws-deplatformed-parler-works-wactblue-and-bds-daniel-greenfield/

Something to remember while Google, Apple, Amazon, and the rest of the Big Tech monopolies move to deplatform sites and people.

Questioning the 2020 election will get you deplatformed. So will serving as a platform for people questioning the election. But it’s perfectly fine for ActBlue, the key Democrat fundraising platform to enable the worst bigots around. As long as they’re the right kind of bigots.

ActBlue, an online donation portal that primarily services liberal and Democrat-aligned organizations, works with Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel (PACBI), “a hate group that is controlled by a coalition of organizations that the United States and other countries have designated as foreign terror organizations,” according to the Zachor Legal Institute, a think-tank and advocacy organization that fights anti-Semitism. ActBlue’s partnership with PACBI is yet another example of the BDS movement’s growing footprint in the Democratic Party and liberal organizations that support it. ActBlue has come to be known as the go-to platform for liberal fundraising and has played a central role in collecting donations for Democratic politicians and liberal movements, such as the Black Lives Matter group. ActBlue did not respond to multiple Free Beacon requests for comment on the issues raised in the Zachor Legal Institute’s letter.

BDS is bad. But PACBI is its own special kind of bad.

Claims that “resistance in all its forms is a legitimate right” of Palestinians.

Resistance in all its forms is a euphemism for terrorism

And it’s quite comfortable with those “forms of resistance”.

The Palestinian Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel (PACBI) is a Palestinian Authority-based organization operating out of the West Bank city of Ramallah that acts as the cultural and academic arm of the terror group-linked BNC (BDS National Committee) PACBI is a founding member of the BDS National Committee (BNC), a coalition that includes the umbrella terror group “PNIF” (Palestinian National and Islamic Forces), which is comprised of EU-and U.S.- designated terror groups Islamic Jihad, Hamas, Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), amongst others. Ghassan Zeidan, now deceased, was a Central Committee member of the PLF and a member of PNIF, as was Hamas representative Iz Al-Din Kasab. Furthermore, Haidar Eid, a BNC representative and PACBI steering committee member, has confirmed that Hamas and other Islamic movements are constituent members of the BNC.

So we’ve got a partner of some of the worst terrorist groups in the region getting donations processed through ActBlue. Don’t worry. They won’t get deplatformed.

Nor will ActBlue.

And ActBlue, like Parler, appears to make use of AWS or Amazon Web Services. Maybe some Senate member will ask Amazon how it justified deplatforming Parler for extremism while continuing to help ActBlue run operations that aid actual extremists?

