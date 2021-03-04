https://www.theblaze.com/shows/louder-with-crowder/america-canceled-democrats-pass-insane-voter-bill

Democrats’ “For the People” voting reform bill is WORSE than advertised. Steven Crowder is going to expose why. Also, illegal immigrants are crossing the southern border with COVID-19. China has a new way to test for the virus … in your butt. And who does Joe Biden think he’s calling a neanderthal?







Use promo code LWC to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Steven Crowder?

To enjoy more of Steven’s uncensored late-night comedy that’s actually funny, join Mug Club — the only place for all of Crowder uncensored and on demand.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

