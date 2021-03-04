https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/ap-piece-on-transgender-athletes-oozes-with-bias/
About The Author
Related Posts
John Brennan — I’m embarrassed to be a white male…
March 1, 2021
Jen Psaki homophobic tweet…
February 3, 2021
Kevin McCarthy issues statement on Marjorie Taylor Greene…
February 4, 2021
Important win on transgender surgery…
January 20, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy