Illegal migrants are being tested for the coronavirus after they are released into the general population to travel to cities and towns across the U.S. This is counter to how people entering the U.S. via air travel are handled. In order for citizens and non-citizens to enter the United States through air travel, there are strict COVID-19 policies in place, including proof of a negative COVID-19 test result or documentation of recovery from COVID-19 before they board a flight to the United States. Why isn’t that same standard taken into account for illegal migrants who are caught and then released at the southern border?

On January 25, officials in Brownsville, Texas began administering COVID-19 tests on migrants. The tests have resulted in 108 migrants—or 6.3 percent of those who took the test— testing positive for COVID-19. How is the Biden policy of catch and release not being labeled as a super spreader event? The illegal migrants are being released at bus stations and in Brownsville, they are able to receive a COVID-19 test. The kicker is that they still board buses and travel further into the United States despite the positive results. Maybe 108 migrants doesn’t seem like a large number but consider how contagious the coronavirus is and remember that just one person can infect all those around him or her. The potential for even 108 people to infect a large number of unsuspecting Americans is a real concern.

The City of Brownsville is administering rapid tests at bus stations, not the federal government. It is just one of the burdens that local governments take on when illegal migrants are dumped into their cities. Cities, however, have no authority to hold those who test positive or restrict them from traveling.

In response to Noticias Telemundo Investiga, a spokesperson for the city said in an email that Brownsville does not have the authority to retain these migrants who plan to travel to dozens of cities throughout the country. The city assured that municipal workers recommend to those who test positive to keep quarantine as indicated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The city employees suggest to families they go to nongovernment organizations (NGOs) and nonprofits in the border area who can take them in and isolate them in order to keep quarantine. “The City of Brownsville continues to follow all guidelines provided by the CDC and DSHS for Covid-19. The migrants who test positive at the B-Metro facility are advised of quarantine procedures and are asked to socially distance,” Felipe Romero, Brownsville’s communications and marketing director, said in an emailed statement. DSHS refers to the state’s Department of State Health Services. “There are several NGOs providing resources to a positive case,” the email states. “For example, organizations help with quarantine either in a shelter or at hotel. Since the City started testing the migrants on January 25, there has been 6.3% of positive cases. The Cameron County positivity rate is 13.8%.”

What could possibly go wrong? Does anyone think that migrants willing to enter the U.S. illegally will follow COVID mitigation guidelines of quarantining or social distancing? The pandemic is not over and Biden’s catch and release policy will only serve to keep the pandemic spreading.

One 29-year-old woman who was traveling with her three-year-old daughter told NBC News that her positive test results wouldn’t stop her from boarding a bus to North Carolina with her child. She said she didn’t feel any symptoms, therefore she was continuing on her journey. The migrants are not given proof of their test results and a bus company worker said that they cannot ask passengers for Covid-19 tests before getting on buses.

Eva Orellana, 29, who is from Honduras and who tested positive, said she was going to take the bus to North Carolina with her 3-year-old daughter. “On the way, we were wearing a mask all the time, gel, washing our hands,” she said. “Really, I don’t feel anything.” Those who tested positive and spoke to Telemundo did not have any document indicating their Covid-19 test results; they said they were simply told by the station workers after taking the test.

It may be easy to think this is just a problem for border states like Texas or Arizona or California but it won’t be for long. They are traveling to many different states and the virus will spread. Sleepy Joe is not up to the challenge of keeping the southern border secure and COVID-19 out of our country. The number of migrants flooding the border continues to grow. Joe Biden is in denial and refusing to admit to the growing crisis. More than 6,000 migrants are flooding the border every day. It will only get worse.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden continues to prioritize illegal immigrants over legal residents in America. He is turning a blind eye to those who are being vaccinated and taking credit for not allowing ICE to arrest them at those sites. He spoke about this with a Univision reporter during his trip to Houston last week. It’s all in the name of “equity”. If Biden was an honest broker, which he is not, he would have acknowledged that it is common practice for ICE to avoid areas like health care facilities and hospitals in enforcement operations. This is not a new practice.

“I want to make sure they all are able to get vaccinated and so they’re protected from Covid, without the ICE or anyone else interfering,” Biden said. “They should not be arrested for showing up for being able to get a vaccination.” Biden’s comments underscore a policy shift compared to the previous administration, which drew criticism for the enforcement efforts of ICE. The new administration has put an emphasis on equity, including when it comes to vaccine distribution. His administration’s Covid-19 vaccine plan targets underserved communities as well as undocumented immigrants. The Department of Homeland Security, which oversees Immigration and Customs Enforcement, also issued a statement on Feb. 1 that the agency “will not conduct enforcement operations at or near vaccine distribution sites or clinics.” It added, “Consistent with ICE’s long-standing sensitive locations policy, ICE does not and will not carry out enforcement operations at or near health care facilities, such as hospitals, doctors’ offices, accredited health clinics, and emergent or urgent care facilities, except in the most extraordinary of circumstances.”

It looks like the Biden administration is only critical of super spreader events if conservatives are gathering together. Democrats are quick to accuse those who attend a political rally or a church service of being irresponsible and trying to kill grandma yet when it’s illegal immigration, cloaked in social justice tropes of “equity” there’s no problem.

