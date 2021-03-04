http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/TkXd1vBmDrQ/

The Arizona Senate passed legislation Wednesday declaring federal gun laws violating “the U.S. or Arizona Constitutions’ right to bear arms as unenforceable.”

The Associated Press reports that the legislation, Senate Bill 1328, which passed the AZ Senate on Wednesday, not only forbids the enforcement of egregious federal controls but also opens up enforcing agents to the prospect of lawsuits.

A provision in SB 1328 says, “Declares an act, law, treaty, order, rule or regulation of the U.S. government that violates the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution or Article II, Section 26 of the Arizona Constitution null, void and unenforceable in Arizona.”

Other provisions in SB 1328:

States that a government entity, agency, bureau, employee or official, or a person working under the authority or orders of a government entity, agency, bureau, employee or official commits an impairment of a citizen’s right to bear arms by enforcing or attempting to enforce an act, law, treaty, order, rule or regulation of the U.S. government that is null, void and unenforceable by this statute. Allows a government entity, agency, bureau, employee or official, or a person working under the authority of orders of a government entity, agency, bureau, employee or official that commits an impairment of a citizen’s right to bear arms pursuant to this statute to be sued by any citizen in superior court for declarative and injunctive relief, damages and attorney fees.

On January 24, 2021, Breitbart News noted the introduction of legislation by Missouri State Sen. Eric Burlison (R-Battlefield) to nullify new Biden administration gun controls in his state.

KMOX News Radio 1220 explained that Burlison’s legislation, Senate Bill 39, is titled “Second Amendment Protection Act.”

Missourinet observed that Burlison told fellow lawmakers SB39 is intended to prevent in-state enforcement of “gun bans directly, magazine bans, attacks on private gun manufacturers, red flag laws, and restrictions on individual citizens from buying firearms.”

